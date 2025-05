The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has teamed up with the Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation to launch an initiative to support shipping’s energy transition in the region.

A new ADB maritime fund will seek to help less developed Asian countries in their transition efforts, with the two partners forming a pay-as-you-save concept to encourage energy-saving technology installations.

The Sustainable & Resilient Maritime Fund was launched at the bank’s annual meeting in Milan.