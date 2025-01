After several new shipping bond issues in January, the Nordic high-yield market is “super hot”, according to Fearnley Securities.

The marketplace attracts both old and new issuers as investors and funds have plenty of cash to allocate.

“The market has started off hot this year as well with a quite active primary market and the low spread levels,” Erik Borthen, credit research analyst, said at Astrup Fearnley Shipping and Energy Conference in Oslo on Wednesday.