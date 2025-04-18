German Shipowners’ Association chief Dr Martin Kroger has launched an attack on new US port fees that he said had erected toll booths in its harbours and will see vessel owners pay a steep price.

On Thursday, US trade representative Jamieson Greer revealed details of a highly continuous charge on Chinese-built vessels.

The US will begin imposing the fees in approximately six months on every Chinese-built vessel approaching its ports, based on per net tonne or container count, whichever is higher.