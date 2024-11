The Saverys family’s Compagnie Maritime Belge has secured 92% control of CMB.Tech, formerly known as Euronav, in a rerun of bidding for shares in the shipowner.

Alexander Saverys, chief executive of both companies, couched the result of the tender as an opportunity to move forward after a mergers-and-acquisitions deal that was challenged in court.

“We can finally turn the page on the tender offer for the shares of our company,” he said.