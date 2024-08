John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas is mulling its identity after selling its VLGC fleet to BW LPG in a $1bn deal, which took shape while the rest of the Oslo shipping community was on summer holidays.

Andreas Sohmen-Pao’s BW today revealed a cash and shares swoop for 12 Avance VLGCs. It comes more than three years after Avance first became a shareholder in its Oslo-listed rival but just weeks after the first discussions took place.