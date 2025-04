AP Moller Group hailed “satisfactory” development in 2024, despite economic headwinds in some of its bigger markets and an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

The Danish group, which owns container line AP Moller-Maersk, Danske Bank and Maersk Tankers, among others, ended the year with a net profit of DKK 49bn ($7bn), against DKK 35bn the year before.

Revenue was DKK 425bn, up from DKK 389bn.