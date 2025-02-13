After going years without buying back its own stock, Irish product tanker owner Ardmore Shipping employed that mode of capital allocation last quarter,.

Ardmore disclosed in its quarterly earnings report that it had repurchased 1.56m shares at an average price of $11.49 for a total outlay of $17.9m. The buybacks represent 4% of Ardmore’s outstanding shares.

“It’s been missing from the Ardmore story forever,” said one investor in congratulating management at Ardmore’s annual investor day in New York on Monday.