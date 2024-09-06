The Arkas Group revealed on Friday that it has received Chinese leasing finance to increase its newbuilding investments in the Far Eastern country to $360m in total.

Turkey’s biggest container ship owner signed formal agreements for six panamax container ships of 4,300 teu each with the CSSC group’s Huangpu Wengchong Shipyard.

The Lucien Arkas-led company had already announced in April that it was booking four such vessels at the Chinese yard in what was its first newbuildings deal in eight years.