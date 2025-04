Fast-growing Asia Pacific Shipping (ASP) has tapped the Chinese leasing market to finance four of its stainless steel chemical tankers on order in China.

The Vietnamese shipping company is collaborating with AVIC International Leasing to expand its fleet and strengthen its position in the industry.

“As part of this strategic partnership, AVIC International Leasing is facilitating a financial lease agreement for four chemical tankers for ASP,” said the company.