Asian shipping stocks were hard hit across the board as Donald Trump’s tariffs on Asia, especially on China, were hiked to about 54%.

On the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Cosco Shipping A shares fell 2.4% to CNY 14.25 ($1.96) by 10 am local time, down from the previous day’s closing price of CNY 14.60.

Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation shares dropped 1.43%