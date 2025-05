Asian shipping stocks rallied on Friday’s close after an initial lacklustre performance early in the week, buoyed by optimism over the 90-day US-China tariff truce.

Owners are using the 90-day window as an opportunity to front-load and clear shipments, said sources.

“It is definitely front-loading because when tariffs are at 145%, it is an embargo, but at 35%, there is wriggle room to make things work,” said Drewry Maritime’s Jayendu Krishna.