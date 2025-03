Oman’s state-run Asyad Shipping has completed an over-subscribed initial public offering (IPO) as it plots vessel acquisitions.

The company raised OMR 128.1m ($332.8m) selling shares to list on the Muscat Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Asyad's law firm Linklaters said the final offer price was set at OMR 123 per share, at the top of the previously announced range.