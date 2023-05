New York-listed Eagle Bulk Shipping surprised Wall Street analysts by scratching out a small profit for the seasonally weak first quarter.

And like dry bulk peer Genco Shipping & Trading a day earlier, Eagle is guiding toward substantially stronger rates booked so far in April and May.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based owner of ultramax and supramax tonnage notched adjusted net income of $3.4m,