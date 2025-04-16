Hours away from the mooted deadline for the US trade representative Jamieson Greer to possibly impose costly port fees on ships linked to China, there are two New York-listed shipowners that may have more to lose – or gain – than others.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the dry bulk trade and Navigator Gas Holdings in LPG have been identified by researcher and investor J Mintzmyer of Value Investor’s Edge as having particular sensitivity to what is decided by US President Donald Trump’s trade czar.