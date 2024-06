John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas has carried out a big reduction in the par value of its shares to help investors avoid a tax bill.

The Oslo-listed VLGC owner said the nominal value of each share was cut to $0.01 from $1 previously, following clearance at the annual general meeting of shareholders.

This amounted to a $76m return of capital, not a taxable return on capital, chief executive Oystein Kalleklev told TradeWinds.