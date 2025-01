Awilco-backed Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) is upgrading its Oslo listing as its newbuilding programme for commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) nears completion.

The owner said it has started a process to move the shares from Euronext Growth to the main board.

The company, with four ships on the water and two more to come this year, is launching a stock offering to the public in Norway, Denmark and Sweden in connection with the up-listing.