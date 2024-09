Awilco-backed shipowner Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) has boosted its stake in Danish operation Peak Wind Group.

The Oslo-listed company said it exercised a fixed-price option to buy more shares in the consultancy and asset manager for DKK 66.5m ($9.8m).

ISW originally acquired a 30% slice in Peak Wind in 2021, and has now added 19% to reach 49%.