Belships chief executive Lars Christian Skarsgard is set for a big profit from his shares as EnTrust Global takes over.

Skarsgard should gain about $6m from selling stock and options in the Norwegian bulker owner.

Skarsgard, the former sale-and-purchase head at broker Fearnleys, was brought in by Belships’ then new major shareholder, Frode Teigen, early in 2019.