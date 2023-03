Credit Suisse, a big, beleaguered bank with a considerable shipping portfolio, is to be taken over by the UBS Group — a Swiss peer with negligible exposure to the maritime industry.

Under the terms of the transaction engineered late on Sunday by the Swiss government to ensure the viability of Credit Suisse, the two lenders will become one with UBS being the “surviving entity,” according to a Credit Suisse statement.

Credit Suisse is the biggest lender to Greek shipping with a portfolio of $5.2bn