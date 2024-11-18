European banking regulators have cleared the planned takeover of a majority stake in small Greek shipping lender Aegean Baltic Bank (ABBank) by the UK-based billionaire investor Aristotelis (Telis) Mistakidis.

The former Glencore commodity trader has successfully completed the “fit-and-proper assessment” by the Bank of Greece and the European Central Bank (ECB), ABBank said in a statement.

Mistakidis entered ABBank after other investors, including the Coustas family, agreed to sell their participation in the firm.