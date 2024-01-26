Disruption to shipping is a fact of life and a panel of prominent shipping investors and financiers know it — and like it.

Now more than ever, risk management and downside protection are what investors want, the Marine Money conference in London heard on Thursday.

“In the past five years, it looks and feels like we didn’t have three months without some crazy event happening from coronavirus to wars,” said Nicholas Petrakakos, partner and managing director for maritime and offshore investment banking at Alantra.