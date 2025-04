Financial giant BlackRock has trimmed its stake in US-flag container ship operator Matson at a time when the liner company’s shares are bouncing back from a tariff-fuelled slump.

The investment firm told securities regulators that it now owns nearly 4.91m shares in the New York-listed outfit, which owns a fleet of Jones Act-compliant boxships.

BlackRock remains the largest holder of Matson shares, with a 14.9%