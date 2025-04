US-based institutional investor Black Rock has pruned its stake in New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading but narrowly remains the company's largest holder.

The Larry Fink-led firm said in a filing with US securities regulators this week that it holds 3.46m Genco shares or 8.1% of the dry bulk company.

Still the one

This is down from 4.38m shares, or 10.1%,