Blackstone, the world’s largest private equity firm, is reported to be exploring options for Netherlands-based lender NIBC Bank.

These include a potential sale of the ship finance bank, reported Bloomberg quoting unnamed sources said to have knowledge of the matter.

Blackstone’s deliberations are said to be ongoing and there is no certainty they will result in a formal sales process, the sources added.

Blackstone may decide to keep NIBC and grow it through acquisitions, as the bank has accumulated excess capital in recent years, they said.