Another broad sell-off in US stock markets fuelled by rhetoric from President Donald Trump has delivered further losses to already sagging shipping shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index all plunged between 2.3% to 2.6% as investors returned from the long Easter holiday weekend, while the dollar fell to a three-year low.

‘Major loser’

Analysts said investors were reacting to a renewal of Trump's threats against the US Federal Reserve bank and chairman Jerome Powell, whom Trump called "a major loser" for resisting interest-rate cuts.