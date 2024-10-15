What might have been a mild-mannered bank panel turned in a different direction at Tuesday’s Capital Link New York Maritime Forum when surprise guest Robert Bugbee disrupted things.

Nothing was broken when the Scorpio Tankers president got done, but a few things were badly bruised, including the green-lending protocols known as the Poseidon Principles.

While there once were dire predictions about what might become of tanker owners under the carbon emissions-driven principles, it has not quite worked out that way for companies riding the crest of a years-long market boom that has seen them accelerate repayment of debt.