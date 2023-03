Hamburg’s shipowning Bunnemann family has put more of its money into cash cow Gram Car Carriers (GCC).

An Oslo bourse filing shows the German clan has bought a further 620,725 shares in the Norwegian company for NOK 94m ($8.8m) in a block transaction on Wednesday.

The stock has since risen to NOK 152.60 in Oslo on Thursday and is up from NOK 74 a year ago in record markets.