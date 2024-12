French classification society Bureau Veritas is mixing in some exalted company after being admitted to France’s benchmark CAC 40 stock index.

The group said it will be listed with the biggest French firms on the Paris bourse from 20 December, following a decision by the Euronext expert indices committee.

Bureau Veritas will take its place alongside L’Oreal, Pernod Ricard, Renault, Danone, Michelin and others.