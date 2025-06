The world’s biggest owner of wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV) has financed two newbuildings in a €675m ($771m) deal with a syndicate led by Norway’s DNB Bank.

BW Group-backed Cadeler has finalised the export credit agency-guaranteed facility to fund two A-class jack-up ships being built in China, according to law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, which advised DNB.

The agreement covers pre-delivery and post-delivery financing, as well as mission-equipment financing elements.