BW LPG's Niels Rigault sold stock worth NOK18.5m ($1.8m) on Tuesday.

The Singapore VLGC owner announced earlier on the same day that Rigault was stepping down from his position as executive vice president and head of commercial.

The board of the Oslo-listed company approved accelerated vesting of 113,600 share options which were awarded on 1 March 2021 under the five-year long-term management share option plan.