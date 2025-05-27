Indonesia’s maritime industry needs a capital injection of up to IDR 300trn ($18.5bn) to scale up and compete on an international level.

This was the conclusion from participants at Indonesia Maritime Week 2025’s panel discussion on “Financing Asia’s Maritime Infrastructure”.

Bank Mandiri (Persero) senior vice president and group head of large commercial Frans Gunawan L Tobing said: “Market capitalisation for maritime-related companies totalled at about IDR 400trn … and the industry is still growing.”