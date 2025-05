Petros Panagiotidis-controlled Castor Maritime has made a rapid repayment of a $100m loan to sister company Toro Corp .

The Nasdaq-listed owner of eight bulkers and a container ship took the cash from the LPG carrier spin-off in December to fund its takeover of German asset manager MPC Capital.

The financing was a senior term loan facility secured at that time by 10 of Castor’s bulkers or container ships valued at $235m.