China Development Bank is reported to be considering offloading its ship leasing arm China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing).

The Hong Kong-listed company boasts a fleet of 222 ships as of the end of 2022 including 162 bulkers, 34 product tankers, 19 container ships, six LNG carriers and a single cruise ship.

TradeWinds recently reported that the company had agreed to acquire two more LNG carriers from parties related to Peter Livanos-backed GasLog for a combined total of $284m.