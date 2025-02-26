China’s Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (BCFL) has been granted a $150m loan (CNY 1.1bn) to buy three LNG carrier newbuildings at a Chinese shipyard.

BRICS’ New Development Bank (NDB) will be providing the loan, making this the first non-sovereign loan it has given to a non-banking financial institution in China, NDB said in a press release.

“The loan funds from this cooperation will be used for the company’s three LNG ships built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co,” said BCFL’s chairman Xu Bin.