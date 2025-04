China raised tariffs on US imports to 125% on Friday as a retaliation for Donald Trump’s latest 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.

“The US imposition of abnormally high tariffs on China seriously violates international and economic trade rules, basic economic laws and common sense and is completely unilateral bullying and coercion,” China’s finance ministry said.

A commerce ministry spokesman said China firmly opposes and condemns what it called America's wanton unilateral tariff measures, Reuters reported.