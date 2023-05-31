At least two different Japanese-led battery technology ventures are working on projects to build “battery tankers” — ships that will ferry power from offshore wind fields to the power grid.

One project is at a much more advanced stage than the other, with heavy backing from major Japanese shipping industry players. Another is targeting access to the US financial markets through a tie-up with a blank-cheque or special purpose acquisition company (Spac).

But both projects are betting that as the energy density of battery designs increases, they will be able to add a maritime side to their present landside market, as batteries become a more credible alternative to undersea cables, and at progressively greater ranges.