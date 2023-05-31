At least two different Japanese-led battery technology ventures are working on projects to build “battery tankers” — ships that will ferry power from offshore wind fields to the power grid.

One project is at a much more advanced stage than the other, with heavy backing from major Japanese shipping industry players. Another is targeting access to the US financial markets through a tie-up with a blank-check or special-purpose acquisition company (Spac).

Anchor Ship Partners agrees business development plan with PowerX
But both projects are betting that as the energy density of battery designs increases, they will be able to add a maritime side to their present landside market, as batteries become a more credible alternative to undersea cables, and at progressively greater ranges.