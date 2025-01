Chinese container stocks on the whole slipped a few percentage points down on slowing factory activity data in December from China.

Shanghai-listed China Cosco Shipping Holdings, the parent company of numerous liner-related companies, saw its share price slide 3.98% to RMB 14.95 ($2.05) on 3 January at 2pm Singapore time from Thursday’s opening of RMB 15.57.

Meanwhile logistics-focused Cosco Shipping Development saw its shares slide 0.4%