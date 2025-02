Shipping investor Christen Sveaas’ holding company Kistefos has expanded bond issues two days after a notes sale was scrapped by sister operation Sea1 Offshore.

The investment company said in a filing to the Oslo Stock Exchange on Friday morning that it was exploring the possibility of tapping two bond issues due in 2027 and 2028.

The idea was to raise an extra NOK 250m from each, for a total of NOK 500m ($45m).