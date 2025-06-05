Shipowners rubbed shoulders with brokers, bankers, lawyers and financiers on board the historic Christian Radich sailing vessel on Wednesday evening at Nor-Shipping.

The TradeWinds party is one of the hottest tickets in town during the week-long shipping exhibition, which occurs every two years in the Norwegian capital.

Fifth generation shipowner Thomas Wilhemsen and his family, financier and Belships chief executive Ivar Hansson Myklebust, and SFL Corp chief executive Ole Hjertaker and Kristian Sorensen, chief executive of BW LPG, were among the strong Scandinavian contingent on board.

Ridgebury Tankers’ pair Bob Burke and Hew Crooks, Arrow chief Jeremy Palin, shipping investor Richard Fulford-Smith and new Intertanko managing director Tim Wilkins contributed to the international flavour.

One regular at the event observed how this year’s soiree had its most global flavour to date.

