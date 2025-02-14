Clarksons Securities has hinted at investor scepticism over whether Wallenius Wilhelmsen can hold on to lucrative car carrier contracts in turbulent global conditions.

The investment bank says this uncertainty, driven by a potential return of ships to the Red Sea and the threat of trade wars, raises questions over how long the Oslo-listed owner can keep paying big dividends.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen surprised investors with a generous final dividend for 2024, amounting to a 73% pay-out for the year, well above the expected 50%.