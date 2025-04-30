Shipping companies are considering restructuring Chinese lease financing for vessels in the “zone of uncertainty” created by the US port fee proposals.

Reed Smith global regulatory lawyer Leigh Hansson said the international firm has received a number of enquiries from clients about how rules on Chinese-owned ships could affect this sector of the finance market.

“Uncertainty remains over how Chinese ownership will be defined — creating major concerns for owners, operators and financiers,” she added.