Shipping stocks have had a bumpy start to the year, thanks mainly to the uncertainty caused by the new US administration.

As a consequence, investors should take a “wait and see approach, particularly on the Trump 2.0 effect”, DNB analyst Jorgen Lian advises.

The discount on net asset value has, on average, risen with the volatility, he said in a research note, and “the consensus view points to high asset values, with no rush to the yards, aligning with below-NAV valuations across most of our coverage”.