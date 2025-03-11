Shipping stocks have had a bumpy start to the year, thanks mainly to the uncertainty caused by the new US administration.

As a consequence, investors should take a “wait and see approach, particularly on the Trump 2.0 effect”, DNB analyst Jorgen Lian advises.

DNB charts shipping forecast with ‘geopolitical uncertainty at a completely different level’
The discount on net asset value has, on average, risen with the volatility, he said in a research note, and “the consensus view points to high asset values, with no rush to the yards, aligning with below-NAV valuations across most of our coverage”.