Container spot rates out of China have flattened out, but freight rates from other Asian nations look set for a short-term spike, say analysts.

The levelling of freight rates came after shippers rushed to ship cargoes in early April to beat the deadline for the imposition of US tariffs.

Rates from Asia to the US East Coast (USEC) and US West Coast (USWC) rose 9% and 15% respectively in the first 10 days of April, according to Xeneta.