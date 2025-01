Contships Management, the world’s largest independent owner of feeder container ships between 900 teu and 1,500 teu, began talks with investors on Tuesday to sell bonds worth at least $100m in the Nordic market.

A placement of the five-year, sustainability-linked securities would make Contships the first privately held Greek firm to tap this particular marketplace for funds.

Shipowner Nikolas Pateras set up the company around a decade ago.