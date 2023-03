New York's newest shipping listing celebrated in style on Tuesday as LNG player Cool Company (CoolCo) range the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Oh, and it had something else to celebrate: its shares were up more than 1% on the day.

Ofer in the house

CoolCo pulled out all the stops in marking the transfer of its listing from the Euronext Growth Oslo forum on Friday, as chief sponsor and Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer himself rang the NYSE's famous bell.