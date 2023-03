Costamare, an owner and operator of container ships and bulkers, announced a major investment in a ship leasing business on Thursday.

The US-listed company said it will invest up to $200m in Neptune Maritime Leasing Ltd.

This will make Costamare the “leading investor” in the venture set up two years ago by ship financier Harris Antoniou with the backing of the Latsis family.

Antoniou will continue as Neptune Leasing CEO.