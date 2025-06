Tanker and dry bulk stocks are among equity analysts’ top picks for the rest of the year.

Fearnley Securities sees a rally in tanker rates as oil producers ramp up output.

Fredrik Dybwad, analyst at Fearnley Securities, told TradeWinds: “The OPEC+ states’ accelerated cut unwind will hit the markets in full force come late August/early September, which will be the same time as the seasonal uptick in volumes happens.