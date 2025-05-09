Danaos Corp has bought another $32m in shares of Star Bulk Carriers, likely making it the second biggest investor in the Petros Pappas-led company after John Fredriksen.

The disclosure shows Danaos has picked up another 2.06m shares on top of the stake it acquired through its prior investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping, which Star Bulk took over last year.

It comes just days after Fredriksen, the Norwegian shipping magnate, revealed that he bought 1.54m more shares in Nasdaq-listed Star Bulk, giving him a $200m holding in the Greek bulker owner.

Danaos, a New York-listed container ship owner led by John Coustas, told US securities regulators that it holds 6.13m shares in Star Bulk. The full stake is worth about $89m at recent prices.

The stake represents 5.23% of the Nasdaq-listed Star Bulk, according to the document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document signed by Danaos chief financial officer Evangelos Chatzis is a 13G, an indication that the John Coustas-led shipowner intends to continue to be a passive investor in Star Bulk.

In an Eagle Bulk filing just before the Star Bulk takeover closed in April of last year, Danaos had 1.55m shares in the Connecticut shipowner.

That gave it a 14% stake in Eagle Bulk.

Each Eagle Bulk shareholder received 2.62 Star Bulk shares, which would have yielded 4.07m shares for Danaos.

Danaos now has one of the biggest positions in Star Bulk’s shares.

Fredriksen holds 11.4% of Star Bulk’s shares, after first taking a 10% stake in March.

In late February, the largest shareholder in Star Bulk’s then-fragmented investor base was private equity giant Oaktree Capital Management, which held 4.5% at the time. The financial firm had owned 25.3% two years before.

The interest in Star Bulk Carriers shares by both Fredriksen and Danaos may stem from a case of buying the dip, with the stock price hovering near a four-year low.