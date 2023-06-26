Now that Greek container ship owner Danaos is essentially blocked from further accumulation of Eagle Bulk stock, one investor is publicly suggesting the company reverse course.

Investor/commentator J Mintzmyer of Value Investor’s Edge is calling on Danaos principal John Coustas to consider options more friendly to all his shareholders, including potentially offering the Eagle shares to Danaos holders through a special dividend.

Open letter

Mintzmyer made his appeal on Monday in an open letter to Danaos management.

While he said Danaos’ move to buy what is today a 16% stake in Eagle for a current value of some $75m, done at roughly a 35% discount to Eagle’s net asset value (NAV), is an “excellent investment,” he complained on other grounds.